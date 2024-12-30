Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 152,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 134,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0219 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,089.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

