Petards Group (LON:PEG) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.15 ($0.10). 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 91,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Petards Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -271.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

