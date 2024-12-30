Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 262.50 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 245.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 146503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.50 ($3.14).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHLL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.96) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 223.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. Petershill Partners’s payout ratio is presently 5,217.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petershill Partners

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($89,822.62). Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

