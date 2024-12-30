Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 204.40 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 204.86 ($2.58), with a volume of 1010476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.62).

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 287.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The stock has a market cap of £937.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,278.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,125.00%.

Insider Activity at Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Lyssa McGowan acquired 42,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £99,813.84 ($125,567.79). 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

