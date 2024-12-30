PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PFXNZ opened at $22.80 on Monday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

