Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Down 12% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.82 ($0.06). Approximately 920,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,045,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.47 ($0.07).

Phoenix Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market cap of £9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.84.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

