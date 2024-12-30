PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSW) Short Interest Up 56.5% in December

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the November 30th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 8.7 %
NASDAQ MYPSW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. 156,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,951. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
