PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSW) Short Interest Up 56.5% in December

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the November 30th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ MYPSW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. 156,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,951. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

