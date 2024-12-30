POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.56. 1,422,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,206,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of POET Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in POET Technologies by 92.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

