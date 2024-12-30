POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.56. 1,422,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,206,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of POET Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on POET Technologies
POET Technologies Trading Down 7.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in POET Technologies by 92.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.