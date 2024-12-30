Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PII. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Polaris has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in Polaris by 147.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 545.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 167.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 8,867.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 63,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

