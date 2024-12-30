Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Stock Price Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 461,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 925,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PONY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.60 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Pony AI Stock Up 13.3 %

Pony AI Company Profile

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

