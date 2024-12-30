PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01). 4,443,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 17,387,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £46.20 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.17.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.