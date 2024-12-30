Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $209.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

PG opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $145.04 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

