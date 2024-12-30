ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYU stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.09. 4,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

