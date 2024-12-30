QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.80 and last traded at $154.52. Approximately 970,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,908,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average is $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,055. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $240,636,000 after purchasing an additional 69,707 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.