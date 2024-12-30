Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 9,802,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 10,070,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Price Performance
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUBT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quantum Computing by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
About Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Computing
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.