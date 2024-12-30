QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 10.6% – Should You Sell?

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) was down 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 990,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 222,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

QUIZ Trading Down 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £993,840.00, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.57.

QUIZ Company Profile

QUIZ is an omni-channel fashion brand, specialising in occasion wear and dressy casual wear.

QUIZ delivers a distinct proposition that empowers fashion forward customers to stand out from the crowd.

QUIZ’s buying and design teams constantly develop its own product lines, ensuring the latest glamorous looks at value prices.

