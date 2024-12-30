Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 1,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.