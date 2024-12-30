Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Payfare (TSE:PAY) Stock Price

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.
PAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payfare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley cut Payfare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.
