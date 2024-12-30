Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 236,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 524,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $532.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Bowen acquired 12,500 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

