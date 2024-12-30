Record (LON:REC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65), with a volume of 90428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.80 ($0.68).

Record Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Record Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Record’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

