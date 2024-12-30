Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 353,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 413,458 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $17.12.

RDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 422,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

