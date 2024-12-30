Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.

Relx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RLXXF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. Relx has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

