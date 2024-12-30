Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.
Relx Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RLXXF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. Relx has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $50.13.
Relx Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.