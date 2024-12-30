Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/26/2024 – Turning Point Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/18/2024 – Turning Point Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/17/2024 – Turning Point Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.
- 12/10/2024 – Turning Point Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/5/2024 – Turning Point Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – Turning Point Brands is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2024 – Turning Point Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Turning Point Brands was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.
Turning Point Brands Stock Performance
TPB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.49. 30,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $66.18.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Turning Point Brands
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.