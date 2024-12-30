Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/26/2024 – Turning Point Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2024 – Turning Point Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2024 – Turning Point Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

12/10/2024 – Turning Point Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2024 – Turning Point Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Turning Point Brands is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Turning Point Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Turning Point Brands was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.49. 30,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

