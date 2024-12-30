Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 56.2% in December

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Research Solutions by 36.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 63,581 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 138,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,521. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 million, a PE ratio of -52.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

Further Reading

