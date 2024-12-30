Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $65.03. 419,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,385. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

