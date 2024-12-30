Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series II and III Class B Preferred Stock Shareholders

On December 30, 2024, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) made an announcement through a press release regarding the declaration of dividends to its Series II and Series III Class B Convertible Preferred Stock shareholders. The dividends were declared by the company’s Board of Directors for holders of the Series II Class B and Series III Class B Convertible Preferred Stock in the respective amounts of $39,050.00 and $18,561.25. The dividends, accruing at $1.00 per share per annum, cover the period starting from October 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2025, will be eligible to receive the dividends on January 20, 2025.

Retractable Technologies is a company that specializes in manufacturing and marketing safety medical products such as VanishPoint® and Patient Safe® products, along with the EasyPoint® needle. Their products, including syringes, blood collection devices, and IV catheters, are designed to minimize needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, thereby reducing exposure to contaminated needles. Patient Safe® syringes are uniquely crafted to lower the risk of bloodstream infections caused by catheter hub contamination. Additionally, the EasyPoint® is a retractable needle compatible with various syringe types for administering injections, aspirating fluids, and blood collection. Retractable’s products are distributed through a network of specialty and general line distributors.

The press release also contained forward-looking statements made in accordance with the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements represent Retractable’s current perspective on future events. While the company believes these statements are accurate, there is no absolute assurance that such expectations will materialize, and actual performance may significantly differ. Factors that could contribute to these distinctions include shifts in demand, tariffs, liquidity maintenance, patent protection sustainability, market access, production expenses, the influence of major market players, and other risks detailed in Retractable’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

John W. Fort III

Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Accounting Officer

Phone: 888-806-2626 or 972-294-1010

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

