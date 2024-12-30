Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.19. 53,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Revival Gold has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

