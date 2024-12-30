Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Revival Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.19. 53,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Revival Gold has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.32.
About Revival Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Revival Gold
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.