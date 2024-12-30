Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $15.69. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 51,766,810 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGTI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 2.72.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,954,893.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,582,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,971.36. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,063,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,235.92. The trade was a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock worth $5,489,354 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,788.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

