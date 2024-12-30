Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $26.22. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 4,480,128 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $35,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,351,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,685,623.55. This trade represents a 45.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock valued at $38,168,400. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after acquiring an additional 898,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 532,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,856,973 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

