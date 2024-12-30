Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 8.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 40,381,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 21,155,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.15.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

