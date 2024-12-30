Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.9% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 40,381,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,155,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £5.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15.
Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.
