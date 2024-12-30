Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Trading Up 11.5% – Here’s Why

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.90 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.87 ($0.33). Approximately 8,273,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average daily volume of 1,115,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £166.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,305.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

