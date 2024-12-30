Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Trading Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.30 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.15 ($0.33). 6,864,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 519% from the average session volume of 1,109,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RKH

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Up 14.2 %

About Rockhopper Exploration

The stock has a market cap of £169.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.01.

(Get Free Report)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.