Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$43.15 and last traded at C$43.23, with a volume of 1082731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI.B. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.23.

The company has a market cap of C$18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

