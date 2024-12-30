Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 396,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 140,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Rokmaster Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.