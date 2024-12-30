Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) was down 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 396,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 140,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market cap of C$2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
