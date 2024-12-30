Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.31 and last traded at $73.74. 549,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,313,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.81.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,544. The trade was a 83.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,940.16. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,096 shares of company stock worth $5,661,223. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.