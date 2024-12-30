Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 377,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 483,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.