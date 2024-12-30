Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 377,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 483,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.