RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 138,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 64,938 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $18.71.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $612.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74.

Institutional Trading of RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 3.36% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $22,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

