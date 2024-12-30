RS Group (LON:RS1) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 669 ($8.42) and last traded at GBX 672 ($8.45), with a volume of 132388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 676 ($8.50).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RS1 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 770 ($9.69) to GBX 780 ($9.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.57) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital raised RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 840 ($10.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 711.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 746.82. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,724.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. RS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,641.03%.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

