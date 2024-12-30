Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Short Interest Update

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

SABA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,646. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $41,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238,188 shares in the company, valued at $27,848,416.80. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 104,012 shares of company stock valued at $884,867 over the last 90 days. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABA. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

