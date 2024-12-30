Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 758,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 171,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 40.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

