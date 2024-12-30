Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.23. 1,078,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,440,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

