Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.40. 1,574,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,876,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $498.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 272,123 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

