Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 57133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Sasol Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 28.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sasol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sasol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 7.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

