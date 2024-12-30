SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SBFG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

