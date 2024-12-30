SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.04. SEALSQ shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 22,926,426 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

SEALSQ Stock Performance

SEALSQ Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

