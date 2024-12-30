SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Up 53.3% in December

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 338,100 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SeaStar Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ICU stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

