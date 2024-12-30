SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Up 53.3% in December

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 338,100 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
SeaStar Medical Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of ICU stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.
About SeaStar Medical
