SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

SecureWorks Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

SCWX stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $750.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SecureWorks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 18.8% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 316,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

